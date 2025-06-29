Ryman Announces Little Big Town Residency

Ryman Auditorium has announced GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town for a four-night holiday residency this December. “The Christmas Shows” Ryman Residency will take place Dec. 1-4, 2025, and feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.

Little Big Town has a long-standing connection to the Ryman, including their historic 2017 residency, which marked the venue’s first time hosting a yearlong artist residency.

Tickets on sale at ryman.com. Fans can upgrade their night with Ford VIP Lounge access, which includes early entry, private bar and complimentary food before the show. Souvenir tickets are also available.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email