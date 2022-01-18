Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse.

Burger Dandy is an A. Marshall Hospitality concept. It began as a virtual restaurant in February 2021 based out of the company’s Americana Taphouse on Main Street and is now transitioning to a dine-in establishment.

In a social media post, they shared, “New menu items, who this? We are so excited to announce that NEXT WEEK we will be re-opening our doors. Come see us and give our updated menu a try on Wednesday, January 19th!”

Burger Dandy’s operations temporarily shut down as renovations were made to the Americana Taphouse location giving Burger Dandy its own entrance.

The new burger joint will offer counter-service, a self-serve kiosk, a dine-in area, and patio. With the new playful, retro atmosphere will come a new menu with customization options, including boozy milkshakes and non-burger menu items. Americana Taphouse will continue to operate in a portion of the building with Burger Dandy having its own separate entrance and dining room within the 94 E Main Street location. Burger Dandy delivery and pickup through UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash will also still be available.

The menu features a variety of all-American classic, nostalgic items including cheeseburgers, smashburgers, crinkle fries, grilled cheese, old-fashioned milkshakes and a selection of Southern-born bottled sodas. New offerings including boozy milkshakes and non-burger menu items will be added upon reopening. For more information, visit www.burgerdandy.com.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments from Burger Dandy’s opening date and new menu, connect on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.burgerdandy.com.