Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Victim Services Coordinator

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome Dede Foster as the department’s new Victim Services Coordinator, a newly created position focused on strengthening support and care for victims and witnesses of crime and traumatic events.

A Middle Tennessee native, Foster earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Lipscomb University and a master’s degree in human services from Liberty University. She brings years of experience in victim advocacy and support services to the Franklin Police Department.

Foster previously spent seven years with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office in Nashville, where she served as a Victim/Witness Coordinator. Prior to joining the Franklin Police Department, she worked as an Advocate Supervisor for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

As Victim Services Coordinator, Foster will provide trauma-informed support and resources to individuals and families impacted by crime while serving as a liaison between victims, law enforcement officers, and community support agencies.

“This is truly a dream job for me,” said Foster. “To be able to support the community I live in and serve alongside the Franklin Police Department is incredibly meaningful.”

Foster said one of the most rewarding aspects of the role is helping individuals feel supported after traumatic incidents.

“It’s a blessing to be able to walk alongside someone after a terrible incident,” Foster said. “I want victims to know their voices matter, they are heard, and they are not alone. Our community should know there are allies here who are only a phone call away, and I want to be someone people feel comfortable reaching out to.”

Police Chief Deb Faulkner said the addition of a Victim Services Coordinator reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to compassionate policing and community support.

“Dede’s experience, compassion, and servant-hearted approach make her an outstanding addition to our department,” said Chief Deb Faulkner. “Victims of crime and trauma deserve care, dignity, and support throughout the healing process, and Dede will play a critical role in ensuring our department continues providing that level of service to the Franklin community.”

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The Franklin Police Department created the Victim Services Coordinator position as part of a broader effort to strengthen victim advocacy, trauma-informed response, and holistic support services for those impacted by crime and traumatic events.