City of Franklin’s ‘Movie In The Park’ Series Starts This Week

Spend your summer under the stars with movies inspired by some of your favorite video games!

Friday, May 29 – “Wreck-It Ralph” at Fieldstone Park

Friday, June 26 – “A Minecraft Movie” at Bicentennial Park

Friday, July 10 -“Detective Pikachu” at Pinkerton Park

Friday, July 17 – “Sonic the Hedgehog” at Bicentennial Park

The series will also return in November to kick off the holiday season with a showing of Elf on Friday, November 20 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

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Each movie night will feature a food truck, with films beginning at 8 PM or at dusk. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and we’ll see you at the park!