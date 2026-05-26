Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 26, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 11-26, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|05/18/2026
|CNJ Admin Services
|Virtual Financial Admin
|Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064
|05/18/2026
|Salt And Light Cafe LLC
|Wholesale Bakery
|Highland AVE Franklin TN 37064
|05/19/2026
|Grace Englebert
|Hair Stylist
|Mallory LN STE 120 Franklin TN 37067
|05/19/2026
|Grass Roots Hair Studio
|Hair Cuts And Hair Color
|Maryland Way STE 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|05/19/2026
|Purvis Earthworks
|Excauation Services- Land
|Boxwood DR Franklin TN 37069
|05/20/2026
|Grand Division Property LLC
|Real Estate Management
|Culpepper Circle Franklin TN 37064
|05/20/2026
|Noelle Hair LLC
|Hair Services
|Mallory LN Franklin TN 37067
|05/20/2026
|Viafidelis Transport LLC
|Non-Emergency Medical
|Overlook CIR Brentwood TN 37027
|05/21/2026
|Palash LLC
|Ice Cream Truck
|Branta DR Franklin TN 37064
|05/24/2026
|Truce Restaurant
|Mallory LN Brentwood TN 37027
|05/26/2026
|Paige Books Travel
|Travel Agent Services
|Albemarle LN Brentwood TN 37027
|05/26/2026
|SKE Contracting LLC
|Excavation
|Sedberry RD Franklin TN 37064
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