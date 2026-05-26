Williamson County New Business Licenses for May 26, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 11-26, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 05/18/2026 CNJ Admin Services Virtual Financial Admin Carters Creek Pike Franklin TN 37064 05/18/2026 Salt And Light Cafe LLC Wholesale Bakery Highland AVE Franklin TN 37064 05/19/2026 Grace Englebert Hair Stylist Mallory LN STE 120 Franklin TN 37067 05/19/2026 Grass Roots Hair Studio Hair Cuts And Hair Color Maryland Way STE 201 Brentwood TN 37027 05/19/2026 Purvis Earthworks Excauation Services- Land Boxwood DR Franklin TN 37069 05/20/2026 Grand Division Property LLC Real Estate Management Culpepper Circle Franklin TN 37064 05/20/2026 Noelle Hair LLC Hair Services Mallory LN Franklin TN 37067 05/20/2026 Viafidelis Transport LLC Non-Emergency Medical Overlook CIR Brentwood TN 37027 05/21/2026 Palash LLC Ice Cream Truck Branta DR Franklin TN 37064 05/24/2026 Truce Restaurant Mallory LN Brentwood TN 37027 05/26/2026 Paige Books Travel Travel Agent Services Albemarle LN Brentwood TN 37027 05/26/2026 SKE Contracting LLC Excavation Sedberry RD Franklin TN 37064