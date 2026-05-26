Williamson Medical Center Earns an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Williamson Medical Center, the flagship facility of Williamson Health, earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that evaluates patient safety and healthcare quality across hospitals nationwide.

“Receiving the highest safety grade from The Leapfrog Group reflects the deliberate, daily commitment our team makes to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Health. “This achievement is grounded in our journey toward becoming a High Reliability Organization and the discipline that requires—anticipating risk, staying attentive to every detail and empowering every team member to speak up and act in the moment. That shared vigilance keeps patient safety at the center of every decision we make, and we are proud to serve our community in a way that consistently earns—and honors—their trust.”

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general acute-care hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused exclusively on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“An ‘A’ grade is a strong sign that Williamson Medical Center is deeply committed to protecting patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We commend the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers for the role each played in earning this distinction.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that affect patients. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

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To learn more and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Connect with The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and stay informed through The Leapfrog Group newsletter.