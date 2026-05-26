Book NOT Brooke, Kitty Coen and Cooper Ramsey to Take the Stage at Harken Hall’s Meet & Three Showcase

Harken Hall announces Meet & Three Local Music Showcase presented by 514 Productions is set for July 14, featuring book NOT brooke, Kitty Coen and Cooper Ramsey. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Meet & Three is a musical showcase where local flavor meets up-and-coming sound. Inspired by the classic Southern “meat & three” tradition, each night features three distinct artists sharing their stories in an intimate setting where every lyric lands and every moment matters.

Featuring:

At the center of the evening is book NOT brooke, a Nashville-based artist, producer, and multi-disciplinary creative redefining what a solo act can be. A classically trained cellist turned self-made producer, she builds immersive sonic worlds that blend experimental pop, electronic textures, and theatrical performance. Writing, recording, and producing her own work, book NOT brooke delivers a live experience that is as visual and movement-driven as it is musical—unpredictable, expressive, and entirely her own.

Joining her is Austin’s rising alternative voice, Kitty Coen. Known for her hypnotic blend of indie pop, alternative rock, and country western, Coen’s sound—dubbed “western witch rock”—casts a spell with every performance. With a voice shaped by influences like Lana Del Rey, Stevie Nicks, and Miley Cyrus, she pairs haunting vocals with cinematic songwriting. Following the success of her debut EP Disco Lemonade, Coen continues to build momentum as she steps into her next chapter.

Rounding out the night is Cooper Ramsey, a remarkable young talent whose voice and story have already taken her from talent shows to iconic stages. Now based in Nashville, Ramsey brings a rare combination of technical ability, emotional depth, and lived experience to her music. From performing at the Apollo Theater to sharing the stage with Stevie Wonder, her journey is as compelling as her sound. Her songwriting, often shaped by her advocacy for mental health awareness, offers honesty and connection well beyond her years. Three artists. Three distinct perspectives. One unforgettable night.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show.

Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information, call (615) 326-1369 or email tickets@harkenhall.com.