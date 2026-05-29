Williamson Medical Center Receives Five Stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Williamson Medical Center, the flagship facility of Williamson Health, has been awarded a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2026. MORE HEALTHCARE NEWS

CMS assigns Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings based on performance across several categories tied to patient outcomes, safety and experience.

“CMS star ratings are among the most meaningful measures of hospital quality because they reflect how patients experience care and how consistently hospitals deliver safe, effective outcomes,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “This achievement reflects the culture our team continues to build at Williamson Health — one centered on compassion, accountability, patient-centered care, strong clinical outcomes and a commitment to the principles of high reliability in delivering the safest, highest-quality care possible.”

Williamson Medical Center is among only six five-star hospitals in the state of Tennessee, one of three in Middle Tennessee and one of only 384 nationwide. The overall star rating is awarded from data collected across the following measure groups.

● “Safety of Care” evaluates rates of bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, surgical- site infections and other serious complications that patients may experience during care.

● “Readmission” measures how often patients return to the hospital following certain surgeries, illnesses or outpatient procedures, including any unplanned hospital or emergency department visits after discharge.

● “Mortality” measures include death rates for patients treated for conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia, as well as treatable complications following surgery.

● “Patient Experience” focuses on patient feedback related to communication with caregivers, cleanliness, understanding care and medication instructions and willingness to recommend the hospital to friends and family.

● “Timely and Effective Care” includes a variety of measures related to how quickly and appropriately patients received care, including emergency department evaluation and treatments, preventive care measures, recommended follow-up care and other evidence- based practices.

The CMS five-star rating is among several recent prestigious recognitions received by Williamson Health this year, joining honors from The Leapfrog Group, Forbes, Newsweek, CareChex® and others that reflect the organization’s continued focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. For Williamson Health’s comprehensive list of services, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.

ABOUT CMS | The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is the federal agency within the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services responsible for administering the Medicare and Medicaid programs and overseeing quality standards for healthcare facilities nationwide. Learn more at https://www.cms.gov/.