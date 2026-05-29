Mrs. Delia Beatrice “Bea” Hagewood Storey, age 84 of Brentwood, passed away on May 28, 2026, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. She was born on June 6, 1941, in Cumberland Furnace, to the late Dave Hagewood and Willie Pauline Brown Hagewood.

She was married for over 67 years to her loving husband: Emil Lucian Storey. Bea graduated from the Charlotte High School, class of 1958.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all eight of her siblings: Ernest Hagewood, Douglas Hagewood, David Hagewood, Johnny Hagewood, Mary Annie Fiser, Virginia Crenshaw, Beulah Jenkins, and Frances Meredieth.

Survivors include her husband, Emil Storey; her son: Emil L. “Chip” Storey, Jr; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Storey’s family will have a private graveside service, where she will be laid to rest in the Cumberland Furnace Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Taylor Funeral Home.