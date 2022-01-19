New Bakery is Headed to Nolensville

A new bakery will open in Nolensville.

House of Bread announced they will open in Nolensville at 7186 Nolensville Road at Hillside Center this spring, according to a release. Offerings at the bakery include fresh bread baked daily by in-house bakers as well as sandwiches and pastries. It will also feature a drive-thru where customers can purchase bread and other items from the comfort of their vehicle. In addition to the products made in-house, the bakery will have an array of locally produced products.

In a social media post, they shared, “We are so excited to announce that House of Bread is coming to Nolensville in 2022! House of Bread offers freshly baked bread, made daily from quality ingredients, as well as a selection of other baked items and sandwiches.”

It continued, “We are thrilled to be bringing this high-quality bakery to Nolensville.”

The first location of House of Bread opened in California back in 1996. There are currently five locations, this will be the first in Tennessee. The franchise was started by Sheila McCann in 1996 in San Luis Obispo, California. The Nolensville franchise location will be locally owned by Tim and Emily Witcher, who saw an unmet need in the community.

“We love Nolensville and were looking to leverage our corporate business experience in a way that would allow us to serve our community by fulfilling an unmet need. It’s not just about baking bread for us, but creating value for customers, suppliers, and the community as a whole,” stated Tim and Emily Witcher in a release.

For the latest updates, visit House of Bread Nolensville on Facebook.