Paula Deen to Hold Book Signing at Nashville Restaurant

Paula Deen is headed to Nashville for a book signing for her book, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 12th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Paula Deen’s Kitchen, located in the Opry Mills area , 575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville.

Wristbands will be distributed, while supplies last, to those who make any purchase in the Paula Deen Store beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the signing—one wristband per person.

Paula Deen’s Kitchen restaurant opened back in 2020. It features 17,000 square feet with 406 seats for dining. Additionally, located within the restaurant is the Paula Deen Store. Paula has hand-selected every item in the retail space, which features many products from the Paula Deen line, including cookbooks, aprons, and cookware, as well as some of Paula’s favorite picks and a few items exclusive to her Nashville store. The store is also where special events are hosted.

