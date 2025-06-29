“Blue Bloods in the Round” is back at Third and Lindsley in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 27, 2025) – Coming off of the highly successful “Blue Bloods in the Round” event last spring at Humble Baron (touting the World’s Longest Bar at Nearest Green Distillery) and featuring Grammy and CMA Award-winning writers, Natalie Hemby, Mike Reid, Luke Laird, Jamie Moore, and Gordie Sampson, Athlete Licensing Company (ALC) and MTSU Athletics invite you to “Blue Bloods in the Round” for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the famous indie songwriter/artist lounge, Third and Lindsley in Nashville.

This event will be another first of its kind featuring rare performances by Grammy award-winning and decorated songwriters Tom Douglas and Lori McKenna. Both will play a family-friendly show with their children, who are now adult writers with singles, publishing deals, and successes of their own! Claire Douglas and Chris McKenna will join each of their famous songwriter parents to showcase their generational talents.

The event will be hosted by film and TV star (“Last Man Standing”) turned country artist Jet Jurgensmeyer, who just played CMA Fest and released the single and music video for his penned and performed song, “Red” that has instantly garnered 250,000 streams.

Like the Humble Baron event, there will be two songwriter rounds. The first round will feature “up and coming” artist/writers Regan Rousseau signed to Empire Music (home record label of Shaboozy), and Matt McClure, who has over 3.8M streams of his independent hit, “The Shore.” The second round will feature the parent/kid round of the Douglases and the McKennas!

Tom Douglas is a Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame member and has had numerous industry awards, including ACM Song of the Year for Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me”. He will perform some of his number-one Billboard songs by these artists:

Lori McKenna is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her poignant storytelling and emotionally resonant lyrics. Her career spans over two decades, during which she has released numerous solo albums and penned hits for artists such as Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. Her work has earned critical acclaim, with accolades including multiple Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and recognition as one of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters.

Little Big Town – “Girl Crush”, “When Someone Stops Loving You”

– “Girl Crush”, “When Someone Stops Loving You” Miranda Lambert – “It All Comes Out In The Wash”

– “It All Comes Out In The Wash” Tim McGraw – “Humble and Kind”

– “Humble and Kind” Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me”

– “I Bet You Think About Me” The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

– “Crowded Table” Parker McCollum – “Burn It Down”

– “Burn It Down” Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

– “Always Remember Us This Way” Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise”

Blue Bloods in the Round is sponsored by the Athlete Licensing Company (ALC). The event is being promoted by MTSU student-athletes, with the athletes receiving NIL money through the ALC CONIC app for their posts on social media promoting the show.

Athlete Licensing Company (ALC) is a tech enabled intellectual property (IP) rights management and consulting company. It puts student athletes at the center of the name, image and likeness (NIL) ecosystem through its CONIC mobile application which integrates with all stakeholders, including conferences, universities, brands, and agencies for compliant NIL and IP rights management. ALC’s founders and board members boast a wealth of experience in IP rights software and financial management. For more information, visit: www.athlete-licensing.com

