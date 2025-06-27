Don’t Miss Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration This Saturday

The Star Spangled Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with family activities, live entertainment, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show to close out the night.

Map Of the Event:

The Town of Nolensville is excited to announce our new location for the Star Spangled Celebration at Nolensville High School. Please click here to view the map: Star Spangled Celebration Map

What to Bring and What Not to Bring to the Event items Allowed:

Chairs

Cameras

Plastic water/drink bottles

Strollers

Pop-Up Tents (only in back of the parking lot)

Items Not Allowed:

Pets (only service animals with vests)

Alcohol

Personal Fireworks

Any items of glass

Drones (unless authorized by the Town Events Advisory Committee)

Skateboards (in the event space)*

Scooters (in the event space)*

Bikes (in the event space)*

E-Bikes (in the event space)*

Golf Carts (in the event space)*

Weapons

Illegal Substances

Professional Audio/Recording Equipment

*For everyone’s safety, bikes, e-bikes, golf carts, and other motorized or non-motorized vehicles are not permitted within the event space. Please use these only to travel to and from the venue and park them in designated areas outside the event grounds.

Attendees Are Allowed Only in Permitted Areas!

Athletic Fields Will Be Marked Closed to the Public and Heavily Enforced!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email