Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter.

Located at 1040 Crossings Boulevard in The Crossings of Spring Hill, we reached out to Books-A-Million corporate who stated, “Yes, unfortunately, it’s true that our Books-A-Million store in Springhill, TN, is closing. We have loved serving the community there over the past 13 years and were disappointed when the landlord didn’t allow us to renew our lease in that location.”

They are encouraging local shoppers to visit the store in Murfreesboro or one of their Nashville locations.

We reached out to Colliers International Retail Services who is handling leasing at The Crossings of Spring Hill who stated the Books-A-Million spot has been leased but would not provide the new retailer who will take over the spot.