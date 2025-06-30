Town of Nolensville Announces Promotion of Matthew Lupo to Fire Chief

The Town of Nolensville is pleased to announce the promotion of Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Lupo to Fire Chief of Nolensville Fire & Rescue. With more than 26 years of fire service experience, Chief Lupo brings a distinguished record of leadership, strategic planning, and operational excellence to his new role.

Chief Lupo joined Nolensville Fire & Rescue in March 2021 as a Captain on the C Shift, becoming one of the department’s second full-time career hires following the Town of Nolensville’s transition to a paid fire service department. In 2022, he was promoted to Fire Marshal and Assistant Chief, where he played an instrumental role in shaping the department’s operational direction and administrative initiatives. His collaborative leadership and forward-thinking approach have helped build a strong foundation for continued growth and excellence within Nolensville Fire & Rescue.

Town Manager Victor Lay praised Chief Lupo’s promotion, highlighting his leadership, experience, and dedication as essential to the department’s continued success.

“Chief Lupo has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and a clear commitment to public service,” said Lay. “His extensive background and dedication to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead Nolensville Fire & Rescue into its next chapter. We look forward to the future under his leadership.”

Before joining Nolensville Fire & Rescue, Chief Lupo served as a founding member of Rutherford County Fire-Rescue. During his tenure, he played an integral role in the development of the department through grant acquisition and strategic planning. Chief Lupo remains actively involved in emergency management statewide as a member of the Tennessee All Hazards Incident Management Team, deploying to major events across the country, including recent response efforts in East Tennessee following Hurricane Helene. He also serves as an engaged member of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.

Chief Lupo’s academic and professional achievements include a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Fire Administration from Liberty University, graduating with high distinction. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and was recently designated as a Chief Fire Officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Additionally, Chief Lupo holds many fire service certifications through the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting including his certification as a Fire Officer 4—the highest level recognized by the Commission.

“It is an honor to be part of this growing community and to have the opportunity to shape our department into the best emergency services provider it can be,” said Chief Lupo. “Most of all, I look forward to serving alongside the great team of firefighters we’ve assembled here. They are truly more than their titles suggest, “Chief Lupo continued. “With this promotion, I aim high and pledge to responsibly lead this department into the future. I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and for everyone who has supported me on this journey.”

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email