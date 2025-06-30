Twenty-one Residents Apply for Open Brentwood Commission Seat

More than 20 Brentwood residents recently applied to become a city commissioner, and on July 14, the Board of Commissioners will appoint one of those individuals to fill a vacancy on the 7-member board.

The seat opened in May, when Susannah Macmillan resigned from the Commission. The Commission voted to appoint a new member, and they gave Brentwood residents until June 27 to apply.

The individuals who applied are:

Ronnie L. Boling

Stacy Lyn Case

David Bassel Ferraro

Donald L. Fischer

Jay Galbreath

Natasha Green

Steven Richard Grizzle

Jeff D. Gwaltney

Scott “Gil” Gillard Hutchinson

Sarah Elizabeth Johnson

Michael Kaplan

Ben Casimir Kazmierowicz

Frank James Krueger

Scott D. Matlock

Stevan LeRoy Pippin, Sr.

George Regan

Ryan Reid

Matthew S. Royalty

Deborah Campbell Sparks

Tricia Lynn Swann

Garnett W. Thurman Jr.

“Commissioners will vote by ballot with each commissioner’s vote to be announced upon collection of the ballots,” Commissioner Janet Donahue said in June.

The Commission expanded the application for this process, asking interested individuals to provide a detailed description of their community involvement and write a summary of why they wanted like to serve as a City Commissioner.

Whoever the Commission appoints during the July 14 meeting will serve until May 2027, when that seat will be up for general election. The appointed member may choose to seek reelection or relinquish their seat.

For more information on the City of Brentwood, visit www.brentwoodnt.gov.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email