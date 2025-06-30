Twenty-one Residents Apply for Open Brentwood Commission Seat

More than 20 Brentwood residents recently applied to become a city commissioner, and on July 14, the Board of Commissioners will appoint one of those individuals to fill a vacancy on the 7-member board.
The seat opened in May, when Susannah Macmillan resigned from the Commission. The Commission voted to appoint a new member, and they gave Brentwood residents until June 27 to apply.
The individuals who applied are:
- Ronnie L. Boling
- Stacy Lyn Case
- David Bassel Ferraro
- Donald L. Fischer
- Jay Galbreath
- Natasha Green
- Steven Richard Grizzle
- Jeff D. Gwaltney
- Scott “Gil” Gillard Hutchinson
- Sarah Elizabeth Johnson
- Michael Kaplan
- Ben Casimir Kazmierowicz
- Frank James Krueger
- Scott D. Matlock
- Stevan LeRoy Pippin, Sr.
- George Regan
- Ryan Reid
- Matthew S. Royalty
- Deborah Campbell Sparks
- Tricia Lynn Swann
- Garnett W. Thurman Jr.
“Commissioners will vote by ballot with each commissioner’s vote to be announced upon collection of the ballots,” Commissioner Janet Donahue said in June.
The Commission expanded the application for this process, asking interested individuals to provide a detailed description of their community involvement and write a summary of why they wanted like to serve as a City Commissioner.
Whoever the Commission appoints during the July 14 meeting will serve until May 2027, when that seat will be up for general election. The appointed member may choose to seek reelection or relinquish their seat.
For more information on the City of Brentwood, visit www.brentwoodnt.gov.
Please join our FREE Newsletter