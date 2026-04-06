New Student Art Exhibition Opens at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new student and community art exhibition in the Taylor Swift Education Center titled Connection. Created in collaboration with the Museum’s nearly 150-year-old letterpress shop, Hatch Show Print, the exhibition features posters made by students from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) and artists engaged with Friends Life Community, a nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities. Both groups were encouraged to design and create their own posters after engaging with Hatch Show Print by exploring the shop’s history and creative process.

During the MNPS visit to Hatch Show Print, students learned about its significant history, reviewed design principles, and explored the letterpress printing process. Students fashioned foam and sponge shapes and then printed their designs, which served as inspiration for their final posters on display in the exhibition. Using a combination of action words and imagery, the posters depict movement towards an idealized future in which people connect over social causes and creative art.

Friends Life Community invited Hatch Show Print Master Printer Emeritus Jim Sherraden to be a Teaching Artist in Residence in 2023, and in late 2024, Friends Life Community artists gathered at Hatch Show Print for a “behind the presses” tour of the print shop. Jennifer Haston, visual arts program coordinator, and Sherraden assisted Friends Life Community artists in colorfully bringing their words, lettering and images to life through poster making.

Visit the museum’s website to meet the artists and learn more about the exhibition. Admission to the exhibit is included with museum tickets, which can be purchased here.

The museum offers free admission for local youth and discounted admission for up to two accompanying adults. Providing an opportunity for locals to explore the museum and the history of country music, the free and discounted admission applies to those living in Davidson and its bordering counties — Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. Proof of residency is required. For more information, please visit the museum’s website or inquire at the Museum Box Office.

Museum programs for schools are funded in part by American Airlines; Chet Atkins Music Education Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; CMA; CMA Foundation; Dollar General Literacy Foundation; Don Gibson American Music Foundation; The Hello in There Foundation; Isermann Family Foundation; The Les Paul Foundation; The Memorial Foundation; Metro Arts; Middle Tennessee Electric SharingChange; National Endowment for the Arts; and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

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