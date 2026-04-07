Tennessee Tourism Expands “Bike Tennessee” Program with 37 New Gravel Routes

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is inviting cyclists to experience even more of Tennessee’s breathtaking scenery and natural beauty with the addition of 37 newly curated gravel cycling routes to its Bike Tennessee program. Launching today, these routes build upon an existing network of 52 road cycling routes, adding more than 1,000 miles of diverse terrain and creating even more opportunities for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts to explore the state on two wheels.

Bike Tennessee’s recent growth aligns with Tennessee’s thriving outdoor economy, which generated $15.6 billion in 2024 and ranks No. 4 in the Southeast, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Through Bike Tennessee, which first launched in 2024, TDTD is leveraging the expanding cycling community to drive visitation and economic impact, particularly across the state’s rural communities known for their unparalleled natural scenery.

The newly added gravel routes are accessible through the Ride with GPS app and were developed in collaboration with professional route developer and cycling guide Shannon Burke of Tennessee Gravel. With more than 1,800 miles across 50 counties from Memphis to Mountain City, Bike Tennessee features a wide range of terrain and riding styles, including scenic mountain landscapes, challenging climbs, farmland connectors, river valleys and tree-lined backroads.

As an ambassador partner of Ride with GPS, all 89 Bike Tennessee routes are carefully mapped to provide cyclists with detailed navigation, elevation profiles and route insights. Riders can also discover terrain details, key waypoints and hidden gems along the way, with options to customize routes based on skill level and riding preferences.

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Cyclists can learn more about Bike Tennessee and explore available road and gravel routes by visiting Bike Tennessee’s website or by following Bike Tennessee on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using #BikeTN.

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