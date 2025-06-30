OBITUARY: Sue Humphrys Holder

Sue Humphrys Holder, age 92, passed away on June 17, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born in 1933 in Fort Pierce, Florida, she was the daughter of James and Hazel Humphrys. Sue graduated from Fort Pierce High School and went on to earn a degree in music education from Florida State University. That same year, she married Henry M. Moore, Jr., and together they had two sons, David and Bill Moore.

Sue began her career teaching public school music in Nashville, Tennessee, and later in Gainesville, Florida. After her divorce, she pursued further education, earning a Master of Music degree from the University of Florida. She then moved with her sons to Ruston, Louisiana, where she joined the faculty at Louisiana Tech University and taught piano from 1967 to 2006. During her tenure there, she took a sabbatical to earn a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Sue later married Walter Holder; they eventually divorced. She remained an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Ruston and was a proud member of the Sweet Adelines, a women’s a cappella singing group that brought her great joy.

After nearly four decades of teaching and mentoring hundreds of piano students, Sue retired to St. Augustine, Florida. There, she lived next door to her beloved brother, Jim Humphrys, and just a few blocks from the beach she loved so dearly. In 2020, she relocated to Franklin, Tennessee, to be near her son Bill and his family.

Sue is survived by her sons, David (wife Karen), and Bill (wife Phyllis), her four grandchildren, Eli, Maggie, Charlotte, and Alice; and three great-grandchildren, Kenyen, Linden, and Callista.

Sue’s life was filled with music, and she continued to play the piano until her final days. Her passion for teaching, her joyful spirit, and her love of family and music left a lasting legacy in the hearts of all who knew her.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 26 at 2:00PM at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 9000 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027. You may also participate via internet video at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86305275455 Meeting ID 86305275455

Those who would like to have their memories of Sue read aloud during the service may submit them by email to [email protected]

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Sue H Holder Scholarship Fund at http://www.latechalumni.org/holder

