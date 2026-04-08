Grand Ole Opry to Honor Active Military and Veterans with Red-Carpet Parade and Live Performance

The Grand Ole Opry, in its 100th year, will honor the United States military and mark the USA’s upcoming 250th birthday with the return of a red-carpet parade and a special Salute the Troops Opry performance on Tuesday, May 19. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Opry member Craig Morgan, who serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer, Opry member Lauren Alaina, The War And Treaty, the 100th US Army Band, and more. The Opry will also welcome 3-Star General Robert Harter, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the US Army Reserve Command, as a guest announcer. Lt. General Harter will preside over a future soldier swearing-in ceremony live on stage.

The Opry will invite honored active and veteran military guests attending the show to join a red carpet parade into the Opry House for the evening’s show. Leading the red-carpet walk will be Lt. General Harter, Retired US Army General Keith Huber with MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, Carol Whitmore, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander and Hal Roesch, VFW Foundation Executive Director.

“As we gather for this Salute to the Troops event, we are proud to recognize both our newest recruits and the generations of service members who have answered the call. Presiding over the oath of enlistment is a privilege and a testament to the enduring strength of our all-volunteer force.” – Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

“We are deeply grateful for our continued partnership with Humana and our shared commitment to honoring veterans and their families,” said VFW National Commander Carol Whitmore. “This event is more than a celebration — it reflects what we can accomplish together. Events like Salute the Troops demonstrate the power of organizations uniting in service to those who have worn the uniform.”

The public is invited to arrive at 5:00 pm to see the 100th US Army Band perform in the Opry Plaza before they lead the honored red carpet parade guests beginning at 5:45 pm. Opry House doors will open after the honored guests have entered the building for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are available at 615-871-OPRY and opry.com.

The Opry’s Salute the Troops celebration is presented by Humana and supporting sponsors Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), Hiller, USAA, Mission BBQ and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), whose mission for more than 125 years has been to support, serve, advocate for and foster camaraderie among U.S. veterans through events like its annual VFW Day of Service.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks are Gavin Adcock, Lauren Alaina, Mandy Barnett, Henry Cho, Ashley Cooke, ERNEST, Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jon Pardi, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, Marty Stuart, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hudson Westbrook, and more.

For a full Opry schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

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