Middle Tennessee’s 85th Annual Strawberry Festival Is Coming This May

One of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved springtime traditions is gearing up for another year, as the 85th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival is set to take place on May 8th and 9th. This year’s theme is “Berry Proud to be an American.”
The two-day celebration kicks off Friday, May 8th with the Strawberry Jam Concert & Fireworks. Food vendors and live music will get underway at 5 p.m., with Nashville Yacht Club headlining the evening before fireworks light up the sky at 8:30 p.m.
The festival’s main event takes place Saturday, May 9th, featuring more than 250 vendors, multiple music stages, a kids’ area, and a magic stage. The day wraps up with a parade at 4 p.m.
Best of all, admission is free and free parking and shuttle service will be available for attendees.
Schedule:
Friday, May 8th
Strawberry Jam Concert & Fireworks (no admission fee)
E. Market Street in Portland
Food Vendors, Live Music & Classic Car Cruise-in begin at 5pm
5pm – Live music begins & food vendors open
5pm – Winner of Portland Songwriters Competition
6:00pm – Nashville Yacht Club on the Main Stage
8:30pm – Fireworks
FREE parking & shuttle from 4:30-9:30pm
Park at Portland High School (600 College Street)
Shuttle service ends at 9:30pm
*Bring a chair or rent one for $5 while supplies last*
5pm-Close Strawberry Carnival (Richland Park 321 Portland Blvd.)
Saturday, May 9th
85th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival ” Berry Proud to be An American”
7-11am – Portland Rotary Pancake Breakfast at First Baptist Portland Gym
8am – Strawberry Stride 5K Walk/Run at Portland High School
9am-4pm – 250+ Vendors in 6 different vendor areas (look for the strawberry items!)
9am-4pm – KidTown USA (all day play for $5 – located beside the Moye-Green house)
9am-4pm- Visit Moye-Green House 117 N. Russell St.
10am-2pm Visit Cold Springs School 303 Portland Blvd.
10am-4pm – Live Music on Main Stage & Acoustic Stage
10am-3pm – Live Music on the front porch of the Moye-Green House
10am-3:30pm – Where are you From Booth & Souvenirs
10am – Strawberry Farmers (while supplies last) – located on Highway 109 near Market Street intersection
11am-4pm – Robocars Demonstration – located near Section C and McGlothlin Street
11am-4pm AmirrorCAN Men Demonstration- Located near Section C and McGlothlin Street
11am – Magic Show on the N. Russell stage
1pm – Bingo at the N. Russell Hospitality Suite
1pm – Magic Show on the N. Russell stage
3pm – Magic Show on the N. Russell stage
4pm – Parade – Theme is “Berry Proud to be An American”
FREE parking & shuttle from 10am-6:30pm
There will be no shuttle service during the parade which begins at 4pm
Last shuttle will run at 6:30pm
Parking & Shuttle location:
Generation Church (960 Highway 52 in Portland)
Portland High School (600 College Street)
1pm-Close Strawberry Carnival (Richland Park 321 Portland Blvd. Portland, TN)
For more information, visit www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com.
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