Friends of Brentwood Library to Host Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will hold its spring book sale April 9-12, with nearly every item affordably priced at $3 or less. Shoppers will delight in browsing thousands of adult fiction and best-sellers as well as children’s storybooks, young adult novels, and a generous selection of large-print editions.

As a special highlight, FOBL’s “Friends Recommends” display offers some of the hottest books on today’s national reading lists. Nonfiction lovers can dig deep into the annals of history and explore religion, psychology, sports, biography, and much more.

In addition to books, a variety of media will be available to shoppers, such as vinyl records, CDs, and hundreds of popular DVDs for young and old. Games and puzzles for all ages are also for sale. All items are in very good condition, and the majority of games, puzzles, and media items are priced $2 or less apiece.

In total, the spring quarterly sale features approximately 15,000 gently read items ready to find new readers and homes, with all proceeds benefitting the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Adult hardback books are just $3 apiece while paperbacks are $2 or less. Public sale hours are Thursday, April 9 5:30 – 7:30 pm; Friday, April 10 9:00 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday, April 11 10:00 am to 5:30 pm; and Sunday, April 12 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm. On Sunday, every remaining item will be half price or less. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

As a benefit of membership, Friends’ members are welcome shop early on Thursday, April 9 from 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, and new members may join at the door. Proceeds from the donation-based sale provide ongoing support for library services and community programs that are at the heart of FOBL’s mission.

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) service-oriented group with over 500 members dedicated to advancing the local community through its library. FOBL also maintains an Amazon site at www.amazon.com/shops/friendsbooksters and a book sale shop on eBay at www.ebay.com/str/friendsofbrentwoodlibrary, both of which offer sales throughout the year.

For further information on the sale, donations, or becoming an FOBL member, please

contact FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org.

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