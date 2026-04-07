Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Wanted Man Following License Plate Reader Alert

An early morning alert led to the arrest of a wanted individual in Mt. Juliet after officers quickly tracked down a vehicle flagged by law enforcement technology.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, officers were notified after a Guardian Shield license plate reader identified a vehicle connected to a wanted person entering the city from Interstate 40.

Police conducted a coordinated search and located the vehicle in a parking lot off Old Pleasant Grove Road. Officers then safely apprehended a 26-year-old man from Nashville.

Authorities say the man was wanted by Williamson County officials for a probation violation.

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Department officials noted the arrest highlights the role of technology, teamwork, and proactive policing in helping keep the community safe.

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