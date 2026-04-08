Family Located For Man Found In Williamson County

UPDATE: The family of the man has been located!.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a gentleman found this morning who appears to be disoriented and may need assistance getting home.

Description:

• White male, approximately mid-70s

• 6’0”, approx. 175 lbs

• Grey quarter-zip top

• Blue track pants

• Grey Skechers tennis shoes

Location Found:

1151 Saddle Springs Dr.

Around 6:20 a.m.

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If you recognize him or have any information that could help reunite him with his family, please contact WCSO Dispatch at (615) 790-5550.

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