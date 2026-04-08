Family Located For Man Found In Williamson County

UPDATE: The family of the man has been located!.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a gentleman found this morning who appears to be disoriented and may need assistance getting home.
Description:
• White male, approximately mid-70s
• 6’0”, approx. 175 lbs
• Grey quarter-zip top
• Blue track pants
• Grey Skechers tennis shoes
Location Found:
1151 Saddle Springs Dr.
Around 6:20 a.m.
If you recognize him or have any information that could help reunite him with his family, please contact WCSO Dispatch at (615) 790-5550.
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