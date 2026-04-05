Hunter Root, Tyler Booth and Tobacco Road Head to Harken Hall for Music City Roots

Music City Roots at Harken Hall is set for April 29, featuring Hunter Root, Tyler

Booth and Tobacco Road. These artists bring a signature mix of discovery, storytelling, and unforgettable live performances to the stage.

Hunter Root’s four full-length albums feature a blend of acoustic rock, folk, blues, country, and grunge with a 60s psychedelic and surf rock flair. He went viral in early 2023 on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, garnering millions of streams on his latest album “Arkansas” after releasing his single “Town Rat Heathen.”

Tyler Booth draws inspiration from his rural upbringing from artists including Jamey Johnson, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard, as well as other greats native to his area of Kentucky like Keith Whitley and Chris Stapleton. On April 4th his classic country tune “Talkin’ White Trash” debuts with a bit more grassroots.

Tobacco Road is the best ’60s tribute band in the U.K. Not only do they play some of the best songs from the era, but their humor comes through in their live shows, making for an enjoyable trip back to the 60’s.

Music City Roots celebrates great musicians, great acoustics, and the thrill of live performance. The format includes performances and interviews with each artist. Legendary artist Jim Lauderdale will serve as host, Keith Bilbrey will return as announcer, and Ranger Doug Green of Riders in the Sky will interview each artist.

Born as a live radio show and now a nationally recognized television series, Music City Roots has a long-standing partnership with WMOT 89.5 FM in the Murfreesboro-Nashville area.

The showcase is set for April 29, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd. Madison, Tn 37115, just 11 minutes from downtown Nashville. Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

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