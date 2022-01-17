New Express Car Wash Coming to Fairview

Middle-Tennessee-based Wash Associates, LLC announced the closing on the purchase of a site for a carwash in Fairview. This is the company’s third express car wash in middle Tennessee. This follows the recent opening of its second location in Dickson, Tennessee. Wash Associates’ original location, Wash 37135 in Nolensville, Tennessee opened in June of 2019.

The site, located on Fairview Boulevard in Fairview, contains over one acre of land and will house the new Wash 37062. Wash Associates is committed to local communities and this is further reflected in the naming of each wash for the zip code in the local area it serves. The wash will feature best-in-class vacuum systems, a contactless entrance experience with the license plate readers along the ultimate lighting and entertainment elements; all while washing your vehicle. Additionally, like their other locations, the wash will be able to utilize reclaimed water to create an environmentally friendly service.

Wash Associates just opened the Wash 37055 in Dickson, Tennessee. Located at the intersection of Henslee Drive and Highway 70/College Avenue, the site offers a new and state-of-the-art vehicle washing experience with its under-carriage cleanse, two-step wax application, and monthly memberships.

Wash Associates ownership is composed of several middle-Tennessee residents, all with long-standing commitments to the area. Operating partners are Brian Snyder and Bryan Howell who oversee all of the washes. The company is currently negotiating for two additional middle-Tennessee locations.

Floyd Waltman is the architect for the project. The contractor is Jay Culbertson with Culbertson Contracting. Financing for Wash 37055 in Dickson and Wash 37135 in Nolensville was provided by Tower Community Bank of Nolensville.

About WASH ASSOCIATES, LLC:

Wash Associates is a Tennessee-based owner and operator of express tunnel car washes. More information can be found at www.wash37135.com and www.wash37055.com