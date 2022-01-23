Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Opens Custom Hat Store in Nashville

Nashville’s newest custom hat design experience, American Paint, opened last month in Nashville. Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and celebrity stylist and designer, Tyler Minor, have joined Big Plan Holdings to bring a hands-on, Western-inspired hat design experience to L&L Market in West Nashville.

American Paint hats are self-created alongside expert staff members as they guide you through the design process. After choosing from the plethora of luxury hat styles at the store, patrons can customize their hat with a multitude of options, including vintage scarves, pins, feathers, leather bands or even branding with letters or logos.

Jennifer Wayne, granddaughter of iconic actor, John Wayne, said, “my grandfather was the epitome of a classic American icon. American Paint brings the rugged, adventurous spirit of my grandfather to life. I can’t wait to see everyone channel their inner John Wayne.”

Located in the heart of L&L Market, customers have the opportunity to craft their dream hat while enjoying a complimentary Duke Spirits bourbon tasting or mimosa. With classic Americana styles for both men and women, this stop is a must-do for anyone searching for a unique accessory to bring out their innermost cowboy.

“This one-of-a-kind hat is truly the perfect gift for anyone in your life,” co-founder, Tara Joseph, said. “It is so special to see what joy it brings our customers to design the hat of their dreams that no one else will ever have.”

American Paint has a storefront location and additionally offers private pop-up events. From work parties to birthday celebrations, this special brand provides an immersive activity and unforgettable memento for people of all ages. Find more information at AmericanPaintHat. com.

American Paint is located in the L&L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave (Suite 129), Nashville, TN 37209.