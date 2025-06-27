Fairview Gears Up for 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration

The City of Fairview is excited to present the 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration at City Hall. This year’s festivities will feature an exciting lineup of live music, food, and family fun, all leading up to a spectacular fireworks show.

Performances will begin at 4:00 p.m. with local singer-songwriter Brian Rhea, followed by country/rock artist Kolby Oakley. Headlining the night is Rubiks Groove, bringing high-energy hits from the 1980s and 90s with a mix of pop, rock, and hip hop favorites.

In addition to live entertainment, there will be multiple food trucks on site, activities for the kids, and free giveaways throughout the evening—including the popular event t-shirt. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., and admission is free. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited.

Attendees are kindly asked to be courteous when parking. Please avoid parking in the Publix lot unless you are a customer, as requested by the store.

Bring your lawn chairs, your family, and your patriotic spirit—it’s going to be a night to remember!

