Fatal Crash on Whites Creek Pike Claims Brentwood Woman

The driver of a Nissan Sentra, tentatively identified as a 69-year-old Brentwood woman, died in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. two-vehicle collision on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. The Medical Examiner will make positive identification.

She was driving the Sentra north on Whites Creek Pike when, for reasons unknown, she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound Jeep Cherokee head-on. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, Lauren Hudgens, 21, was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement on behalf of either driver at the scene.