Spring Hill Reminds Residents of Fireworks Rules Ahead of July 4

Spring Hill officials are reminding residents about the city’s fireworks rules ahead of Independence Day.

According to City Ordinance Title 7, Chapter 7, fireworks are only allowed on specific dates and times: July 4th from noon to 11 pm, Christmas Eve from noon to 11 pm, New Year’s Eve from noon to 12:30 am, and during approved religious ceremonies until 11 pm with prior authorization.

Anyone caught using fireworks outside these times, or doing so recklessly, could face fines and have their fireworks confiscated by the Fire Chief, Fire Marshal, or law enforcement.

