WCS Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools for 2022-23 School Year

The application process for open-zoned schools will look a little different this year following legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Although the Williamson County School Board approved the list of open-zoned schools at its January 18 meeting, the new law requires school districts to identify each school that has space available to serve additional students and post those vacancies on the district website 14 days before accepting applications.

Instead of vacancies being first-come, first-served as it has been in years past, the district is now required to conduct a lottery to select students if the number of applicants exceeds the space available at a school building.

Applicants must be Williamson County residents, and, if approved, must provide transportation to and from school. To request that a student attend a school they are not zoned for, families must complete the Out of Zone online application. The application will open on February 1 and remain available until May 15 for all requests except those related to residential moves and program of study applications.

Additional information about the change in open-zoned schools as well as the list of available open-zoned spots for each school can be found on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page of our website. Once available, the online application may also be accessed from this page.