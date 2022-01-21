Trisha Yearwood’s Charleston Cheese Dip Recipe is the Perfect Snack for Your Titan’s Watch Party

Y’all, I love Trisha Yearwood’s recipes. What I love about her recipes is they are typically easy to do but super delicious and always crowd-pleasers. This triple-threat cheese dip is no exception. It is a must-have at your next tailgate party or Titan’s watch party.

It is called a triple-threat cheese dip because it is made up of three yummy kinds of cheese: Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar and cream cheese. Then, you sprinkle some cracker crumbs on top, bake in the oven and top with bacon crumbles. Bring this to your next party and you will be everyone’s favorite person.

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 dash cayenne pepper

8 butter crackers, crushed, such as Ritz

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Corn chips, crackers or bagel chips, for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise, cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green onions and cayenne pepper. Transfer the mixture to a shallow baking dish, such as a 9-inch pie pan. Top the mixture with the cracker crumbs and bake until heated through, about 15 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven and top with the bacon. Serve immediately with corn chips, crackers or bagel chips.