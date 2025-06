There will be a closure of Carters Creek Pike, tomorrow (July 1, 2025) from 9:00 am until 12 Noon.

Travelers will be routed from Pope’s Chapel Road to Barker Road and back to Carters Creek Pike during this time.

TDOT will be working to repair washouts along the roadway as a result of the recent rains.

