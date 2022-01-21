Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: January 20

Williamson Medical Center’s reports, as of January 20, stated WMC is caring for 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (15 unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated) with 3 critically ill (2 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on January 14, stated WMC was caring for 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (19 unvaccinated and 14 vaccinated) with 4 on ventilators (3 of those are unvaccinated patients), 9 critically ill (4 unvaccinated, 5 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center issued the following statement:

Total current COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased week-over-week. The majority of this week’s hospitalizations are again among unvaccinated patients. Please note that our current vaccinated data represents patients who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, both doses of the Moderna vaccine, or the J&J vaccine. It does not currently represent whether or not a patient has received a booster dose.

Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the severe effects of COVID-19. Though breakthrough infections are possible despite vaccination, protection against severe disease is maintained. As such, WMC encourages those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. For those who have completed your initial vaccination, we encourage you to receive a booster dose when eligible to provide additional protection.

The CDC recently updated its recommendation for when people can receive a booster shot. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 6 months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine and 2 months after receiving the J&J vaccine.

WMC urges that everyone continue taking precautions during this current surge of the Omicron variant. Recommendations include wearing masks when traveling and around others indoors, observing social distancing, and limiting indoor gatherings.

Find where to get your COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/