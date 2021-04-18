In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:
1New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location
The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.
2High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue Coming to Nashville
Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee at 1111 Church Street in Nashville. Read More.
317 More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores
Seventeen more Williamson County Schools high school students can add a perfect ACT composite score to their list of achievements, including a Renaissance High student for the first time in history. Read More.
4For the First Time, Gentry’s Farm Opens to the Public in the Spring
For many, visiting Gentry’s Farm in the fall is an annual tradition. Now, for the first time ever, Gentry’s will open to the public during the spring. Read More.
5New Construction And a 99+ Acre Homesite in Franklin
Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is pleased to present a mature 99+ acre tract and new construction (available in 2022) in Brentwood’s The Reserve at Raintree Forest. Read More.
6Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes
Canton Chinese Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More.
7Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
8Photo of the Day: April 11, 2021
Who is excited about Trader Joe’s opening in Franklin? Today’s photo is of the site where Trader Joe’s will be located, 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 115. Read More.
9Duck Donuts Brentwood Opens
Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!® donuts, opened its first franchise location in the Greater Nashville area, and its third store in Tennessee, is on Saturday, April 17, at 8 a.m. Read More.
10K-LOVE Parent Company Moving Headquarters to Nashville
Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media – will establish over the next three years a new global headquarters in the Nashville region. Read More.