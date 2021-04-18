In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
gentry's farm in spring
photo: Gentry Farm Facebook Page

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:

Waldo Chicken 2
photo by Donna Vissman

1New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location

The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.

Puttshack
photo from Puttshack

2High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue Coming to Nashville

Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee at 1111 Church Street in Nashville. Read More.

Seventeen More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores

317 More WCS Students Achieve Perfect ACT Scores

Seventeen more Williamson County Schools high school students can add a perfect ACT composite score to their list of achievements, including a Renaissance High student for the first time in history. Read More.

Gentry Farm
photo from Gentry Farm website

4For the First Time, Gentry’s Farm Opens to the Public in the Spring

For many, visiting Gentry’s Farm in the fall is an annual tradition. Now, for the first time ever, Gentry’s will open to the public during the spring. Read More.

1591 eastwood drive brentwood tn

5New Construction And a 99+ Acre Homesite in Franklin

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is pleased to present a mature 99+ acre tract and new construction (available in 2022) in Brentwood’s The Reserve at Raintree Forest. Read More.

Canton Restaurant
photo by Donna Vissman

6Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Canton Chinese Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

7Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

new franklin trader joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

8Photo of the Day: April 11, 2021

Who is excited about Trader Joe’s opening in Franklin? Today’s photo is of the site where Trader Joe’s will be located, 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 115. Read More.

Duck Donuts
photo from Duck Donuts Facebook

9Duck Donuts Brentwood Opens

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!® donuts, opened its first franchise location in the Greater Nashville area, and its third store in Tennessee, is on Saturday, April 17, at 8 a.m. Read More.

EMF
photo from EMF

10K-LOVE Parent Company Moving Headquarters to Nashville

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media – will establish over the next three years a new global headquarters in the Nashville region. Read More.

