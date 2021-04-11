Photo of the Day: April 11, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
new franklin trader joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Who is excited about Trader Joe’s opening in Franklin? Today’s photo is of the site where Trader Joe’s will be located, 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 115. This location is in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center with anchor stores TJ Maxx and Bed, Bath and Beyond. In late February, Franklin BOMA unanimously approved a wine permit for the new Franklin Trader Joe’s store.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

