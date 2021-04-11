Photo of the Day: April 11, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Who is excited about Trader Joe’s opening in Franklin? Today’s photo is of the site where Trader Joe’s will be located, 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 115. This location is in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center with anchor stores TJ Maxx and Bed, Bath and Beyond. In late February, Franklin BOMA unanimously approved a wine permit for the new Franklin Trader Joe’s store.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.