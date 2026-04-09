Folds of Honor Announces Lineup for the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

Folds of Honor Tennessee announces the return of America’s most patriotic game: the Rock ‘N Jock* Celebrity Softball Game, bringing together a star-studded mix of music, sports and entertainment to Nashville’s First Horizon Park on Monday, June 1st (first pitch: 6:30 PM). A premier fan event that kicks off one of the most exciting weeks in Music City, the game blends friendly competition with a powerful mission.

Tickets are $20 (plus taxes and fees) and are on sale via FirstHorizonPark.com.

The initial 2026 player roster includes country artists HARDY, Zach Top, Jordan Davis, Ashley Cooke, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Ryan Ellis, Zach John King, RaeLynn; comedian Danae Hays; former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, former MLB pitcher Roger “Rocket” Clemens and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana, along fan-favorite personalities Mat Best and Rocker Steiner. Fans can expect additional talent to be announced throughout the weeks leading up to the event.

Adding to the excitement, GRAMMY Award-winning country artist Lee Greenwood is set to perform his iconic hit “God Bless The USA” during the 7th-inning stretch.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back America’s Most Patriotic Softball Game for 2026!” said Folds of Honor Tennessee Board President Robbie Goldsmith. “We are incredibly thankful to our sponsors, especially Black Rifle Coffee Company for returning as our title partner as we chase our goal of raising $1 million in one night for the children and spouses of American heroes. We cannot wait to release this year’s star-studded lineup, and I hope everyone can join us for our largest and most fun game yet!”

With the support of veteran-founded title sponsor Black Rifle Coffee Company, along with additional sponsors LKQ Corporation and Jockey, proceeds from the Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game will benefit Folds of Honor, a leading nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

Since its inception in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the organization has awarded nearly 73,000 educational scholarships, totaling approximately $340 million in educational impact. Of those, 3,457 scholarships have been granted to students in Tennessee, totaling more than $16 million in educational impact in the community.

Past Rock ‘N Jock participants include Terry Bradshaw, Riley Green, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Missy Franklin, Warren Zeiders, Charles Esten, Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys, Bailey Zimmerman, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and many more. In 2025, the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball game drew more than 8,000 fans to the stadium and generated more than $670,000. Check out the 2025 game highlights, here: youtube.com/watch?v=8o1uhee8OC4.

For more information on Folds of Honor and Folds of Honor Tennessee, visit foldsofhonor.org.

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