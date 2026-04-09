After 20 Years, McAlister’s Deli in Brentwood Closes

After 20 years, McAlister’s Deli, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, has closed.

On social media, they shared, “To every guest who walked through our doors, shared a smile, or supported us along the way, thank you. We are deeply grateful for the love and loyalty you’ve shown us over the years. This community will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

McAlister’s Deli is known for its hand-crafted sandwiches, fresh salads, ginormous spuds, and its Famous Sweet Tea.

Other local McAlister’s locations include Franklin (401 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 100), Spring Hill (3015 Belshire Village Dr, Spring Hill) and Columbia (627 S James Campbell Blvd). You can also find McAlister’s in Nashville, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville and Dickson. Click here for a list of locations.

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