Recent Williamson County Obituaries for April 9, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between April 3 and April 9, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Audrey Hammett Lenox

Published: April 9, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Ruth Lynn Tazelaar

Published: April 9, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Anthony Peter Colangelo

Published: April 9, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Wilma “Jean” Moon

Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Clinton M Shinholser

Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Melanie Staudt

Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

David John Torgerson

Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Charlotte Ann Rule

Published: April 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jacob Wayne Sloan

Published: April 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Toshie Harrison

Published: April 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Delores Joyce Beard

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Steve Adam Huddleston

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Lola Dean Honeycutt

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Jackson Elijah Stuart

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Michael “Mike” Ray Treadway

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Susan Kaufman Russ

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Alexander Passannante

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Edna Frances Greathouse

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Kelly Ann Locke Jenkins

Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary

David Celko

Published: April 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Nelle Kreidel

Published: April 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

John Wesley Lewis, Jr.

Published: April 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Anthony R. “Tony” Dgien, Sr.

Published: April 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Bal Krishan Malhotra

Published: April 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Julie Lynn Hughes Treadway

Published: April 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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