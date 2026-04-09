Recent Williamson County Obituaries for April 9, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between April 3 and April 9, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Audrey Hammett Lenox
Published: April 9, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Ruth Lynn Tazelaar
Published: April 9, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Anthony Peter Colangelo
Published: April 9, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Wilma “Jean” Moon
Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Clinton M Shinholser
Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Melanie Staudt
Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
David John Torgerson
Published: April 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Charlotte Ann Rule
Published: April 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jacob Wayne Sloan
Published: April 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Toshie Harrison
Published: April 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Delores Joyce Beard
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Steve Adam Huddleston
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Lola Dean Honeycutt
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Jackson Elijah Stuart
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Michael “Mike” Ray Treadway
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Susan Kaufman Russ
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Alexander Passannante
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Edna Frances Greathouse
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Kelly Ann Locke Jenkins
Published: April 6, 2026 — Link to full obituary
David Celko
Published: April 5, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Nelle Kreidel
Published: April 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
John Wesley Lewis, Jr.
Published: April 4, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Anthony R. “Tony” Dgien, Sr.
Published: April 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Bal Krishan Malhotra
Published: April 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Julie Lynn Hughes Treadway
Published: April 3, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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