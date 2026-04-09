Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5:30 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
With over 17,000 items priced at $3.00 or less, the Friends Quarterly Used Book Sale is the best deal in town. Choose from thousands of hardcovers, paperbacks, and audiobooks. They also have DVDs, music CDs, vinyl records, puzzles, games, artwork, and more.
2Nissan Recycling Roundup
Saturday, April 11, 9 am – 1 pm
Nissan’s Franklin Headquarters
1 Nissan Way, Franklin
Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and Nissan North America are back to celebrate Earth Day with the annual free, drive-through Recycling Roundup on Saturday, April 11th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nissan’s Franklin Headquarters.
Residents from across Middle Tennessee are invited to clean out their garages, closets, and storage spaces to bring hard-to-recycle items, including electronics, tires, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, glass, Styrofoam blocks, paper for shredding, pet supplies, and more.
3Metanoia Studio Premiere
Sunday, April 12, 2 pm – 4 pm
Spring Hill
Spring Hill artist Katelin Schutt opens her home studio for an intimate, RSVP-only premiere of Metanoia, a new body of surreal oil paintings exploring transformation through the figure, light, and abstraction. Guests will experience the work in the space where it was created while the series launches concurrently as a virtual solo show with Pearview Gallery. RSVP here.
4Mule Day in Columbia
Friday-Saturday, April 11-12
The first “official” Mule Day was held in 1934, which consisted of the parade, and a mule show in downtown Columbia after the parade. Evolving still, Mule Day went from being a single-day event to a multi-day festival, attracting thousands of attendees. Saturday’s Mule Day parade is the highlight of the event. Find the full schedule of events here.
5Author Event with Scott Scovill
Sunday, April 12, 5:30 pm
Landmark Booksellers, 114 E Main Street, Franklin
As the founder of Moo TV, Scott shares the grit that fueled his collaborations with music legends including the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Whitney Houston, Paula Abdul, Ozzy Osbourne and more. Don’t miss this chance to meet a true creative pioneer and grab your copy of the book that incudes inspiring stories from Olympic Champion Scott Hamilton, music icons Brad Paisley, Peter Frampton, and Dierks Bentley, as well as NASA astronauts, athletes, CEOs, a Navy SEAL, and many more.
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