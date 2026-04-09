Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

2 Nissan Recycling Roundup

Saturday, April 11, 9 am – 1 pm

Nissan’s Franklin Headquarters

1 Nissan Way, Franklin

Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and Nissan North America are back to celebrate Earth Day with the annual free, drive-through Recycling Roundup on Saturday, April 11th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nissan’s Franklin Headquarters.

Residents from across Middle Tennessee are invited to clean out their garages, closets, and storage spaces to bring hard-to-recycle items, including electronics, tires, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, glass, Styrofoam blocks, paper for shredding, pet supplies, and more.