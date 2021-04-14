High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
Puttshack
photo from Puttshack

Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee at 1111 Church Street in Nashville.

They will open in the former location of the Gibson Guitar factory in the Gulch and is expected to open in 2023 as part of a new high-end mixed-use project by development firm Flank.

Details for the 28,000 square feet entertainment venue include mini-golf courses, powered by the leading patented Trackaball technology, matched by an innovative, globally-inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar.

“Nashville has an energy unlike anywhere else, and we can’t wait to bring the Puttshack experience to this iconic location and thriving city,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack in a release. “We knew we wanted to be in Nashville, so we’re thrilled to be announcing this lease at this point of our expansion.”

Puttshack will open its first US location in Atlanta April 21, 2021. They currently have three locations in London and are slated to open Chicago and Miami later this year.

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit http://www.puttshack.com.

