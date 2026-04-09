The Latest Tennessee Event News for April 9, 2026

Williamson Source gathered this roundup of Tennessee event venue news for the week of April 3–9, 2026. From celebrity softball announcements to free outdoor music series, there’s plenty happening at venues across the state.

Folds of Honor Announces Lineup for the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game Folds of Honor Tennessee brings back its patriotic celebrity softball game at First Horizon Park on June 1, featuring country artists, athletes, and more. Published: April 09, 2026 · Read More

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend Five events fill the April 10–12 weekend including the Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale, Nissan Recycling Roundup, Mule Day in Columbia, and more. Published: April 09, 2026 · Read More

Franklin Theatre to Host Tribute to Barry Manilow A Night at the Copa honors Barry Manilow’s legendary catalog at the Franklin Theatre on April 17, featuring fan favorites and an all-star band. Published: April 08, 2026 · Read More

Grand Ole Opry to Honor Active Military and Veterans with Red-Carpet Parade and Live Performance The Grand Ole Opry celebrates its 100th year with a Salute the Troops performance on May 19, featuring Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, and a live soldier swearing-in ceremony. Published: April 08, 2026 · Read More

Ryman Auditorium Launches Spring Sidewalk Sessions with Free Outdoor Music Ryman Auditorium’s free Sidewalk Sessions return every Friday through May on PNC Plaza, spotlighting up-and-coming artists before ticketed shows. Published: April 07, 2026 · Read More

New Student Art Exhibition Opens at Country Music Hall of Fame The Country Music Hall of Fame unveiled the Connection exhibition in the Taylor Swift Education Center, featuring student and community posters made with Hatch Show Print. Published: April 06, 2026 · Read More

Hunter Root, Tyler Booth and Tobacco Road Head to Harken Hall for Music City Roots Music City Roots at Harken Hall on April 29 features Hunter Root, Tyler Booth, and UK tribute act Tobacco Road in a live radio-style showcase hosted by Jim Lauderdale. Published: April 05, 2026 · Read More

Mary Gauthier to Perform at 3rd & Lindsley Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier celebrates the 20th anniversary of Mercy Now with a performance at 3rd & Lindsley on April 28. Published: April 05, 2026 · Read More

Beloved Bakery Perenn Is Opening at Cheekwood This Spring Perenn at Cheekwood opens May 1, bringing artisanal pastries, handcrafted breads, and a seasonal café menu to the Frist Learning Center courtyard. Published: April 04, 2026 · Read More

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Named One of the Best Botanical Gardens in the U.S. USA Today ranked Cheekwood #9 on its 2026 list of best botanical gardens, recognizing Nashville’s 55-acre estate and its 12 distinct gardens. Published: April 04, 2026 · Read More

Nashville Ballet Announces Premiere of Sherlock Nashville Ballet brings the Tennessee premiere of Sherlock plus two additional contemporary works to TPAC’s Polk Theater, May 1–3, closing the 2025–26 Ruby Season. Published: April 03, 2026 · Read More

Country Music Hall of Fame Spotlights Backup Singing Star Wendy Moten The Nashville Cats interview series features Wendy Moten on May 16, celebrating her career spanning Julio Iglesias, Vince Gill, and her runner-up finish on The Voice. Published: April 03, 2026 · Read More