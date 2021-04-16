For the First Time, Gentry’s Farm Opens to the Public in the Spring

By
Donna Vissman
-
Gentry Farm
photo from Gentry Farm website

For many, visiting Gentry’s Farm in the fall is an annual tradition. Now, for the first time ever, Gentry’s will open to the public during the spring.

Gentry’s Spring at the Farm takes place from April 29- May 16 with times open to visit on Thursday and Friday, 9 am-noon, Saturday, 9 am-noon, 1 pm – 4 pm and Sunday, 1 pm – 4 pm.

This spring, you can enjoy some of the same activities available during the fall. There will be farm animals, the barn maze, hayrides, nature trail, tire swings, and playgrounds. And before you leave, you can visit the retail area where you can purchase plants, Gentry’s Farm beef, and more.

Tickets will be available for purchase on April 19th with a designated time to visit the farm. For more information, visit their website. Gentry’s Farm is located at 1974 Hwy 96 West, Franklin.

About Gentry’s Farm

The seventh-generation farm has been owned by the Gentry Family for over 165 years. In recent years, they have diversified their farming efforts to include pick-your-own pumpkins and growing hay as well as raising beef cattle. They also rent some of the nearly 400 acres to farmers who own combines and row crop winter wheat, corn, and soybeans. Their main focus is to offer educational programs for groups in the fall and the spring and also offer a down-to-earth fun summer day camp. Gentry’s Farm is a past recipient of the “Conservation Farm of the Year” for Williamson County for their efforts in stream mitigation and wildlife conservation easements.

