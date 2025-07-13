Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for June 16, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for June 16-20, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$350,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62409 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$800,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 592953 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$420,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85147 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$449,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114415 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$835,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878010 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$620,000Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314002 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$699,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29312 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$550,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443065 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$500,000Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192408 Audelia WaySpring Hill37174
$1,146,154Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142463 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$645,000Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 513019 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$650,000Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 374003 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,615,0001708 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$720,000Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101026 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$965,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 77003 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$730,000Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 1372007 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$720,059June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29328 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000Harper Hugh Pb 54 Pg 801662 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Sta37179
$790,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53601 Bethel CtThompsons Station37179
$1,290,000Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512017 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$650,000Walker Property Trust Pb 78 Pg 87Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072429 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072286 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072287 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072457 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072290 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072278 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$529,995Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282553 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$883,822June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29636 Mayswift DrThompsons Station37179
$539,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513025 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753368 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685041 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,021,418Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503306 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179

