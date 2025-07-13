Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for June 16, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for June 16-20, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$350,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|409 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|2953 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|147 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|415 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8010 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4002 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|312 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3065 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2408 Audelia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,146,154
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|463 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51
|3019 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|4003 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,615,000
|1708 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$720,000
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1026 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$965,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7
|7003 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 137
|2007 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$720,059
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|328 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000
|Harper Hugh Pb 54 Pg 80
|1662 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$790,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 53
|601 Bethel Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,290,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2017 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Walker Property Trust Pb 78 Pg 87
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2429 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2286 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2287 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2457 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2290 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2278 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$529,995
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2553 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$883,822
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|636 Mayswift Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$539,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3025 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3368 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5041 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,021,418
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3306 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
