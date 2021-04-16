I-65 South Closure at Wedgewood Avenue This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close I-65 in the southbound direction in Nashville at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge to make repairs this weekend. This work was originally planned for last weekend, but the work was postponed due to weather. The closure information is as follows.

MAP: I-65 Weekend Closure Interstate Detour Routes

Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m. through Monday, April 19 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 South at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

I-65 southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

The I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Demonbreun Street will be closed.

One lane on I-65 northbound will be closed on the bridge from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge will be closed.

Eastbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 southbound on-ramp.

Westbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 northbound on-ramp.

A weekend closure on I-65 North is scheduled for the weekend of April 23. Both weekend closures are weather-dependent.

TDOT will use its overhead Dynamic Message Signs to direct motorists around the closure. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow the posted directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control as the work is being completed.

This work is part of a $2.4 million bridge repair project for the I-65 bridge over Wedgewood Avenue. The project is estimated to be completed in June 2021.

For more information on the bridge repair project and upcoming ramp safety project in this area, visit the project website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/ projects/region-3/interstate- 65-wedgewood-ave-interchange. html