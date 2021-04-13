Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Canton Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed.
A sign was placed on the door alerting customers to the closure. It stated, “We wish to thank you for so many years of patronage. Unfortunately, during these difficult times, we find we can no longer remain in business, thus the restaurant has closed permanently.”
It continued, “Sorry for the inconvenience and wish you all be healthy during this unprecedentedly time.”
The Chinese restaurant served traditional items of egg rolls, wontons, sweet and sour chicken, and more. This was the only location for Canton Restaurant in the area.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!