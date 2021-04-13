Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Canton Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed.

A sign was placed on the door alerting customers to the closure. It stated, “We wish to thank you for so many years of patronage. Unfortunately, during these difficult times, we find we can no longer remain in business, thus the restaurant has closed permanently.”

It continued, “Sorry for the inconvenience and wish you all be healthy during this unprecedentedly time.”

The Chinese restaurant served traditional items of egg rolls, wontons, sweet and sour chicken, and more. This was the only location for Canton Restaurant in the area.