Seven Songwriters Win Career-Changing Showcase at Nashville’s Legendary Bluebird Café

Seven songwriters earned a career-changing opportunity to share three of their original songs on the legendary stage at The Bluebird Cafe, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced. Family, friends, and members of the music industry, including music industry executive Scott Borchetta, Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), Taylor Guitars, and WSM Radio were in attendance. Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly co-host Amber Anderson hosted the finale.

The songwriters won seven Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases during the last week of February, at Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge, The Reserve in Kingsport, Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga, Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Temple Theatre in Portland and The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres. The songwriters advanced from more than 60 qualifying rounds across the state.

Just last week, the Tennessee state legislature officially changed Tennessee Songwriters Week to Tennessee Songwriters Month, due to the growing success of the program. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Month supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s musical stories, history and attractions. Since its inception in 2019, the program will celebrate more than 6,000 songwriters who have shared their original music on Tennessee stages.

Kingsport Finalist

Finalist: Amanda Robinette

Finalist Song Title: Lucky Girl

Bio: Amanda Robinette is from Blountville, TN and is an ETSU graduate. She is a live local musician who plays for weddings, private events, wine bars, and more. However, her favorite thing to do is write songs. Her dream is to release her own music and get to share her songs with the world.

Socials: Instagram: amanda___kate

Pigeon Forge Finalist

Finalist: D Boone Pittman

Finalist song: The Gardener

Bio: Raised in the hills of Eastern Kentucky, D Boone Pittman was steeped in Appalachian roots, outlaw country, and classic rock from an early age. Those influences forged a songwriter grounded in storytelling tradition. Drawing inspiration from artists like Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom T. Hall, Pittman crafts songs that wrestle with love, loss, faith, and the hope that carries us through.

Socials: Facebook: D Boone Pittman and the Fugitives, Instagram: Dboonepittman

Chattanooga Finalist

Finalist: Keefe Klug

Finalist Song: Viking Funeral

Bio: Keefe, a dynamic writer and performer, has made Atlanta, GA, his creative home after years in Wisconsin and Florida. His diverse stage experience includes sharing a stage with acts like Cake, OKGo!, Switchfoot, Sir Mix-a-lot, Afroman, and Heidi Newfield. Keefe also performs every year at the BMI Island Hopper songwriter festival. His talent was recognized by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) in December 2020, when he was named “One to Watch.”

Socials: Instagram: @keefeklugmusic; Youtube.com/keefeklug

Memphis Finalist

Finalist: Derek Sellers

Finalist Song: Find My Way to You

Bio: Derek Sellers is a professional musician based out of Memphis, TN. He grew up in Cullman, Alabama, where he learned to play the guitar & piano. He graduated in 2008 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). There he received a Bachelor’s of Music Technology, with a focus in guitar performance. He’s played more 2,000 shows across the Southeast. Derek has been a professional musician for over 14 years – playing weddings, corporate events, local venues, parties, church services and so much more.

Socials: instagram.com/dereksellers; www.youtube.com/@dereksellers

Franklin Finalist

Finalist: Andrew Worley

Finalist Song: ‘Til the Sun Comes Back

Bio: Andrew Worley is originally from London, KY. 3 years ago, he moved to White House, TN to pursue his passion for making music. Since then, he has released his debut EP and has been storytelling at every writers round he can find. He is currently writing and recording for a 2026 release.

Socials: @andrewworleymusic – Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, YouTube

Portland Finalist

Finalist: Ryan Jacobs

Finalist Song: Dog Years

Bio: Ryan Jacobs is a Nashville-based country artist blending the melodic strength of ’90s country with the grit of modern Americana. Raised in a small Oregon town and shaped by years living in Europe and Mexico, Jacobs brings a distinct global perspective to classic country storytelling. His sound draws from the timeless hooks of Brooks & Dunn and Tim McGraw, paired with the raw, introspective edge of Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson. Jacobs’ debut album, recorded in Nashville and available on all major streaming platforms, showcases his range across heartfelt ballads, driving honky-tonk cuts, and high-energy live anthems. He has performed at premier venues including the Bluebird Café, 3rd & Lindsley, The Listening Room, Chief’s Neon Steeple, Doug Fir Lounge, and Mississippi Studios, and has showcased at SXSW.

Socials: Instagram: @ryanjacobsmusic

Knoxville Finalist

Finalist: Colleen d’Alelio

Finalist song: Heavy Coat

Bio: Colleen is a cellist and songwriter who has called Knoxville home for 6 years. Her songwriting is inspired by so many genres, including her classical background, coffeehouse, folk, and jazz. When she isn’t performing her original music under the name Stranger May, she can be found touring and performing with Knoxville folk band, Redd and the Paper Flowers. She loves recording cello for other songwriters, making coffee, and taking her dog Peppa for long walks in the park.

Socials: Instagram: stranger.may.music

Each of the seven finalists also received a one-year membership to NSAI, a commemorative Taylor Guitar and additional prizes, including opportunity to perform at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville.

Mark your calendar! Tennessee Songwriters Month Showcases in 2027 will be Feb. 21-27, 2027 with qualifying rounds kicking off in late January 2027.

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