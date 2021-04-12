K-LOVE Parent Company Moving Headquarters to Nashville

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media – will establish over the next three years a new global headquarters in the Nashville region.

In 2020, “K-Love” moved its Skip & Amy morning show from Indianapolis to Franklin. EMF has been growing its Tennessee presence over the last several years.  It recently expanded its Franklin studio, from which Skip & Amy morning show and Air1 programs now broadcast, AccessMore podcasting, live events and WTA Media teams have offices in the area already. Members of EMF’s content division will begin moving into the existing offices and temporary space this summer.

EMF is currently based in Rocklin, California, with additional offices in major markets throughout the U.S, EMF’s global headquarters staff will grow in multiple phases over the next three years, both from relocating employees and local hiring. A new permanent campus is to be constructed; the exact location is yet to be finalized.

“We are proud to welcome EMF headquarters to Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Our state is home to some of the top music, media and entertainment companies, and EMF will be a respected addition to this important sector. We thank EMF for its investment in Middle Tennessee, which will strengthen our reputation as a leader in the music industry.”

EMF is in the final stages of selecting land locations, architects and building developers.

“The State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority have been outstanding partners as we considered, and now pursue, this exciting new chapter in the life of EMF,”  EMF CEO Bill Reeves said. “The Nashville area is the right place for us to be.”

