Battle Ground Academy Theatre Department Presents “All Shook Up: School Edition”

Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Drama Department will be presenting “All Shook Up: School Edition” on April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and April 19 at 2 p.m. at the Sondra Morris & Robert N. Moore, Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship on the Glen Echo Campus. For more information on tickets, please visit battlegroundacademy.org/theatre.

“As a lifelong Elvis fan, I was initially drawn to this show because of the music, but I quickly fell in love with its story and characters,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School Drama Director. “After having to postpone our original 2020 production, I was thrilled to be able to share music that is special to me with this amazing group of talented young theatre artists. They have worked hard to put this performance together, and we hope the audience enjoys the show as much as we do.”

The cast and crew are composed of 50 BGA Upper School students.

Plot Synopsis

“All Shook Up” is a hilarious and heartfelt musical with an original book by Joe DiPietro, creator of the Tony Award®-winning musical “Memphis.”

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” it’s 1955 and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Featuring mega hits from the beloved Elvis® catalogue this musical fantasy will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

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“All Shook Up” is more than just a musical. It’s a vibrant, joyous celebration of the power of love, the power of music, and the power of community.

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