Franklin Theatre to Host Tribute to Barry Manilow

Experience a magical evening at The Franklin Theatre as A Night at the Copa honors the legendary music of Barry Manilow on April 17th.

Featuring fan favorites Richard Jacques, Missy Garnett, Tracey DiCicco, and Mark Thress, this sensational tribute brings fresh energy to timeless classics like “Mandy” and “Copacabana.” Backed by an all-star band of elite touring musicians, the night promises a rich tapestry of sound and nostalgia that breathes new life into these beloved hits. Don’t miss this chance to relive the melodies and irresistible charm that have touched hearts for generations.

Find tickets here.

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